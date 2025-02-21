George and Georgia Tech host Boston College

The Eagles have gone 8-7 in home games. Boston College has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Boston College scores 71.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 73.5 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is averaging 6.5 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Terry is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. George is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.