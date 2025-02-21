Georgia News
George and Georgia Tech host Boston College

Georgia Tech visits the Boston College Eagles after Naithan George scored 26 points in the Yellow Jackets' 90-88 overtime win against the California Golden Bears
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13, 7-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-15, 3-12 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays Boston College after Naithan George scored 26 points in Georgia Tech's 90-88 overtime win over the California Golden Bears.

The Eagles have gone 8-7 in home games. Boston College has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Boston College scores 71.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 73.5 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is averaging 6.5 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Terry is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. George is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Georgia Tech guard Naithan George (1) attempts a shot against Stanford guard Benny Gealer (5) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion, Wednesday, February, 12, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 60-52. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech point guard named ACC player of the week

He averaged 24 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds last week, and played all but three seconds of a possible 85 minutes in leading Tech to two wins.

Georgia Tech football updates spring roster

There are 30 new Yellow Jackets awaiting to take the field for third-year Tech coach Brent Key.

Baye Ndongo’s buzzer tip-in gives Georgia Tech a win over California

