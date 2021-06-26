General urges people to get vaccinated to protect soldiers

Donahoe said Columbus’ vaccination rates are too low. Only 29% of the city-county’s residents are fully vaccinated, while that number is 33% statewide.

“We need to get our population to about 70% vaccinated to give us the immunity we need as a community," he said. "There’s an economic impact to that because that’s one of the indicators we're are looking at to allow our soldiers to go downtown during their cycle breaks from our training."

Chattahoochee County, where most Fort Benning residents and trainees live, continues to report more cases than Columbus, because of testing of newly arrived soldiers.

Chattahoochee County reported 124 COVID-19 cases over the two weeks that ended June 24, while Muscogee County reported 66.

Donahoe said 2% to 4% of newly arrived soldiers continue to test positive for the virus, down from close to 20% during the worst days of the pandemic.