Gelmin Rivas scores first MLS goal, D.C. beats Atlanta 2-1

D.C. (4-10-6) won consecutive matches for the first time this season. Atlanta (5-11-4) dropped to 0-3-2 since a 4-0 win over D.C. United on Oct. 3.

Russell Canouse gave D.C. a 1-0 lead with a header in the 77th minute. Atlanta's Jon Gallagher tied it in the 89th when he headed in a shot on a cross from Brooks Lennon.