Gee leads Austin Peay over Carver College 102-38

Reginald Gee had 20 points as Austin Peay romped past Carver College 102-38

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reginald Gee had 20 points as Austin Peay romped past Carver College 102-38 on Friday night.

Gee hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Mike Peake had 14 points and eight rebounds for Austin Peay (3-1). Elton Walker added 13 points and Alec Woodard had 12.

Paul Hepburn had six rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars.

