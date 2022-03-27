ajc logo
GBI: Off-duty officers shoot man who pulled gun on bouncer

Georgia News
32 minutes ago
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says two off-duty officers in Savannah shot a man who pulled a gun on a bouncer and then pointed the weapon at them

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A man who pulled a gun on a bar bouncer was shot and wounded by two off-duty Savannah officers after he pointed the weapon at them and fired, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Robert Gadson, 35, was in critical condition after the early Saturday shooting outside Boomys Restaurant & Bar, the GBI said in a statement.

The officers were not hurt.

The officers were providing off-duty security around 3 a.m. when they were told Gadson pulled the gun on a bouncer at a nearby club, investigators said.

Gadson pointed the gun at the officers and refused to drop the weapon. Both Gadson and the officers fired at each other, the GBI said.

