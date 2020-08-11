GBI: No evidence that police fired at fleeing Black children

Investigators said the vehicle stopped and the three younger children got out and ran, prompting one officer to follow them in his patrol car before turning back.

A second officer approached the vehicle from the front when it began driving toward him, the GBI said. That officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle as the 16- and 15-year-old boys were still inside. No one was shot.

Father Dominique Goodman Sr. told WJXT-TV that he heard screaming and stepped outside. Goodman said he saw the three younger children running and heard gunshots in the background.

“We open the door, we see my 9-year-old, my 12-year-old and a 14-year-old running from the police behind them with gunshots coming behind them,” Goodman said. “We go down the street and we see our 15-year-old and our 16-year-old on the ground.”

Waycross police said both teenagers inside the car were arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a minor. The 16-year-old driver was also charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless driving, running a stop sign and driving without a license.

Police also said the two officers were placed on administrative leave while the GBI investigates at the request of the police department.