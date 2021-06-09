GBI: Multi-county chase ends in fatal shooting by trooper

Troup County deputies saw a black BMW going 93 mph (145 kph) in a 70 mph (113 kph) zone on Interstate 185 on Tuesday afternoon, according to a bureau statement. They tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going. He was identified as 33-year-old Kevin Christopher Caldwell of Sharpsburg.

The chase continued southbound into Harris County, where a deputy was unsuccessful in deploying stop sticks to disable the vehicle, the agency said.