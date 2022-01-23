Hamburger icon
GBI: Deputy fatally shot intruder found leaving his home

Georgia News
35 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the home of a sheriff's deputy

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the home of a sheriff’s deputy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that the Fulton County deputy was returning home from work late Saturday when an alert from his security system showed a man breaking into his Atlanta home.

The deputy arrived home to find the same man walking away carrying tools and other items, the GBI said. The deputy followed until the man stepped off the road into some woods. The agency says the uniformed deputy left his car and followed the man into the woods, where the deputy shot him during an altercation.

The man later died at a hospital. The GBI says the deputy suffered a minor ankle injury.

