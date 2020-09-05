GBI: 25-year-old cold case solved

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Robert Allen Mowry, 50, on Friday and charged him with one count of malice murder in the December 1994 death of James Richard Harris, 54, the GBI said in a news release.

Harris was found dead at the entrance to his property in Chickamauga, Georgia, on Dec. 22, 1994. Harris was killed and robbed by the gate as he was leaving for work at Miller Industries in Chattanooga, Tennessee, investigators said.