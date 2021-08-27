ajc logo
Gausman, Giants to take on Fried, Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
The Giants will start Kevin Gausman on Friday while the Braves are expected to counter with Max Fried

San Francisco Giants (83-44, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-58, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Braves are 31-31 in home games in 2020. Atlanta's lineup has 182 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers.

The Giants are 41-25 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .437 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 60 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Crawford leads the Giants with 73 RBIs and is batting .296.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .259 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Giants: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Kevin Gausman: (undisclosed), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand), Buster Posey: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

