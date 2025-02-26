Gaston, Auburn Tigers square off against the Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers (12-15, 3-11 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-18, 2-12 SEC)
Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Trinity Turner and Georgia host Deyona Gaston and Auburn in SEC play.
The Bulldogs have gone 8-8 in home games. Georgia is 6-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Tigers are 3-11 in conference matchups. Auburn is eighth in the SEC giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.
Georgia's average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Auburn allows. Auburn averages 68.7 points per game, 0.5 more than the 68.2 Georgia allows.
The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is shooting 34.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs. Mia Woolfolk is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.
Gaston is shooting 54.6% and averaging 22.0 points for the Tigers. Yuting Deng is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.
Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
