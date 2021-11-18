ajc logo
X

Gardner-Webb goes for first win vs Carver College

Georgia News
59 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College

Carver College vs. Gardner-Webb (0-3)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Gardner-Webb lost 92-52 to Duke in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Lance Terry has averaged 14.7 points to lead the charge for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Kareem Reid has paired with Terry and is averaging 12 points and four rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 55.6 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 68.2 points per contest across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
No. 6 Irish welcome Yellow Jackets for home season finale
59m ago
William & Mary, Ga. State meet in High Point
59m ago
St. Louis hosts Mercer
59m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top