Gardner-Webb goes for first win vs Carver College

STEPPING UP: Lance Terry has averaged 14.7 points to lead the charge for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Kareem Reid has paired with Terry and is averaging 12 points and four rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 55.6 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 68.2 points per contest across those five contests.