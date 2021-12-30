Gardner-Webb beats Georgia for first time 77-60

Gardner-Webb outshot Georgia 49%-37% and made four more 3-pointers — Georgia was just 3 of 19 from the arc — and held edges in points in the paint plus bench and second-chance points. It also made all 12 of its free throws to 13 of 20 for Georgia.

Gardner-Webb went in front 18-8 in the first seven minutes after Georgia started 4 of 15 from the floor, missing its first six 3-point attempts. The Runnin' Bulldogs came out of a timeout with 8 1/2 minutes left and went on a 13-4 run to go up by 16 on their way to a 44-31 halftime lead.

The teams combined to go only 7 of 27 from 3-point range in the first half but Gardner-Webb scored 11 points off nine Georgia turnovers and outscored the hosts 24-18 in the paint.

Gardner-Webb has won five of its last six games.

Georgia lost its second straight, having fallen to East Tennessee State 86-84 a week ago, and have also lost at home to Wofford and George Mason. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Texas A&M on Tuesday.

