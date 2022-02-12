Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech

Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight game. He has scored in double figures in nine straight. Kihei Clark hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Virginia has won at least 10 conference games in 10 straight seasons.

Gardner had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting to spark Virginia to a 32-19 lead at halftime. A dunk by Rodney Howard and a Michael Devoe 3-pointer pulled Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-10) within 49-47 with 5:44 remaining, but Gardner hit back-to-back buckets to push the Cavaliers' lead back to two possessions with 4:58 left.