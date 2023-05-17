Garcia extends MLB-best RBIs total, Rangers beat Braves 7-4

Left-hander Jared Shuster (0-2), Atlanta's top pitching prospected recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to make the start, didn't allow a hit until Robbie Grossman's leadoff single in the fourth. Nathaniel Lowe then drove him home with a double before García's 11th homer, a 365-foot liner over the right-field wall that made it 3-1.

Jonah Heim drove in a run and extended his career-long hitting streak to 14 games, the longest active in the majors, with a single in the sixth. Marcus Semien and Grossman had back-to-back RBI singles in the seventh and Ezequiel Duran homered in the eighth.

Acuña's 10th homer of the season was a 455-foot drive to straightaway center leading off the eighth against Jonathan Hernandez. The second Rangers reliever then hit Matt Olson with a pitch before Sean Murphy followed with his 10th homer to get within 6-4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Lucas Luetge, out since mid-April because of left biceps inflammation, was sent to Double-A Mississippi to began a rehab assignment.

Rangers: SS Corey Seager's return from the injured list was delayed because he was dealing with a stomach bug. He hasn't played since sustaining a left hamstring strain while running the bases in a game April 11. He finished a three-game rehab stint at Double-A Frisco over the weekend. ... DeGrom threw his first bullpen session since going on the 15-day IL on April 29. The Rangers still don't have a firm timetable for his return and are waiting to see how he feels from the light side session before determining his next step.

UP NEXT

Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (5-2), whose career-long scoreless streak of 28 2/3 innings in the longest active in the majors, starts the series finale Wednesday night. Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (4-1, 2.51) has at least 10 strikeouts in three of his last four starts.

