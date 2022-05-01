Garcia drives in 4, Rangers beat Braves 7-3 to take series

One of Muller’s walks came on a check swing by Eli White in the second inning that apparently upset Braves pitching coach Rick Krantz. After Krantz visited the mound, he chatted with home plate umpire Cory Blaster, was ejected, and their conversation continued and became heated.

Hearn — from Royse City, about 50 miles east of Arlington — matched a season high with five innings and threw a season-most 89 pitches.

Dansby Swanson went 2 for 4 with a double to the warning track in center field that was part of the Braves’ two-run third inning and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

RECORD HOUSE

The announced sellout crowd of 38,316 – which included former President George W. Bush – was the largest at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020 and began accommodating full capacity last year. The previous mark was the 2021 opening day gathering of 38,238.

ROSTER MOVES

With the Braves’ recall of Muller, RHP Bryce Elder, the resident of nearby Decatur, Texas who started Saturday night’s game, was optioned to Gwinnett. Elder won his big-league debut on April 12, then lost three straight and allowed seven runs in 12 innings.

Rangers C Jonah Heim returned from the paternity list. LHP Kolby Allard was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Josh Sborz (elbow) made his second rehab outing for Round Rock on Sunday, throwing 24 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (2-3, 3.00 ERA) will open a four-game, three-day road series against the New York Mets on Monday.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 7.00) will make his third start of the season, each previous one followed by a trip to the injured list (blister, knee) to open a two-game set at Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Phillies will start LHP Ranger Suarez (2-0, 4.41) and are 4-0 in his starts this season.

Caption Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn throws during the first inning of a baseball ball game against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Texas Rangers Charlie Culberson hits a sacrifice fly that scores teammate Nick Solak during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz, left, points and yells at umpire Cory Blaser during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Muller throws during the first inning of a baseball ball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Texas Rangers' Nick Solak, front right, slides into the home plate umpire after scoring from third base on a bunt by teammate Charlie Culberson during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)