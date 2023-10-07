Gant runs for 2 touchdowns, helps lead Tennessee State to 27-20 win over Kennesaw State

Jordan Gant ran for two touchdowns and Tennessee State handed Kennesaw State its fifth straight loss, 27-20
Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Gant ran for two touchdowns and Tennessee State handed Kennesaw State its fifth straight loss, 27-20 on Saturday.

Gant finished with a career-high 105 yards rushing on 18 carries. His second TD of the game, a 20-yard burst up the middle, gave the Tigers (3-2) a 27-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Conor Cummins kicked a 46-yard field goal to get Kennesaw State (1-5) within a touchdown but the Owls turned the ball over on downs on their next possession at the Tigers' 24-yard line with 3:27 remaining. A final possession ended on downs in Owls territory.

Draylen Ellis was 15-of-31 passing for 159 yards including a touchdown to Karate Brenson for the Tigers. James Lowery kicked a pair of field goals, including a 51-yarder.

Kennesaw State's Jonathan Murphy was 12-of-29 passing for 144 yards and an interception, He also had a pair 1-yard TD rushes, the second coming five plays after Gabriel Benyard returned a kickoff 84 yards to the Tigers' 14.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnew

