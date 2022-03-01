Hamburger icon
Gamecocks' Boston named SEC player of the year, top defender

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots over Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. South Carolina won 71-57. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots over Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. South Carolina won 71-57. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

5 minutes ago
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball player of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston has been named the Southeastern Conference women's player of the year and for the third straight year she has honored as the league's top defensive player.

The top-ranked Gamecocks' star headlined the honors that were released Tuesday and voted on by the league's coaches. Her coach, Dawn Staley, won her fifth SEC coach of the year honor.

Arkansas’s Samara Spencer was named freshman of the year and Mississippi's Angel Baker was picked as sixth woman of the year. Georgia’s Mikayla Coombs was named the top scholar-athlete.

The first-team All-SEC list included Boston and South Carolina teammate Destanni Henderson. The rest of the first-teamers: Florida's Kiara Smith, Georgia's Jenna Staiti, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, LSU's Khayla Pointer, Mississippi's Shakira Austin and Tennessee's Jordan Horston.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, right, watches as Zia Cooke, left, dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Credit: Sean Rayford

Credit: Sean Rayford

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, right, watches as Zia Cooke, left, dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Credit: Sean Rayford

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, right, watches as Zia Cooke, left, dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Credit: Sean Rayford

Credit: Sean Rayford

