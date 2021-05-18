Gambling firm FanDuel investing $15M, hiring 900 in Atlanta

Flutter bought out most of the minority shareholders of FanDuel last year for $4.2 billion in cash and stock, after buying 58% of the company in 2018.

Economic development officials said they don't know yet where FanDuel will locate in Midtown Atlanta. Because those details remain up in the air, they also said they don't know how much FanDuel is likely to get in state, county and city incentives. The state has promised job-training assistance.

The company said it will look to Georgia's public and private universities to create courses to train future employees and actively recruit on local campuses. FanDuel also said it would work to provide resume-building workshops and mentorships for local residents seeking to become employees.

FanDuel Chief Product Officer Sarah Butterfass said the company was attracted to Atlanta by its need for a diverse talent pool.