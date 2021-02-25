Gallinari hits team-record 10 3s, Hawks rout Celtics 127-112

Gallinari knocked down jumpers from just about anywhere on the court — most notably swishing a 3 from at the edge of the special MLK Day half-court logo that was used on a night honoring historically black colleges and universities.

“The dude was on fire," teammate John Collins said. “He could not miss. The entire team loves it when when they see a guy on fire like that. We're going to keep giving it to him until he burns out.”

The Hawks led 72-49 at halftime and maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way.

Gallinari turned in his best performance since joining the Hawks. His previous high was 20 points against Indiana on Feb. 13.

It was much-needed rebound for Young and the Hawks, who lost 112-111 at Cleveland the previous night on a last-second shot — just hours after Atlanta’s star guard learned he had been passed over for a spot in the March 7 All-Star Game to be held on his home court.

Young, an All-Star starter in 2020, ripped through the Celtics for 25 points in the first half. He is averaging 27.2 points a game, the most by any player passed over for the midseason showcase.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 17 points but missed all six of his attempts from 3-point range.

Jayson Tatum was held to 13 points on 4-of-20 shooting. He made just 1 of 8 from long range.

“It got away from us early,” Tatum said. “They played well and made a bunch of shots. But we didn’t come with it today."

NICE PASS

The Hawks were having so much fun that Young doled out an assist to himself.

On an inbounds pass from the baseline, Young threw the ball off the back of Boston's Grant Williams, caught the deflection and went in for an uncontested layup.

SLUMPING CELTICS

Boston has lost eight of its last 11 games to drop two games below .500 (15-17) for the first time this season.

Coming off two tough defeats — an overtime setback at New Orleans and a three-point loss at Dallas — the Celtics totally fell apart against the Hawks.

With four games left until the All-Star break, Tatum said the team feels a sense of urgency.

“These are four very important games," he said. "We've got to dig deep and figure it out.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: G Kemba Walker didn't dress in the second game of a back-to-back to help manage his comeback from a left knee injury. ... Boston briefly showed signs of life when the Hawks missed their first six shots of the third quarter. The Celtics closed to 73-56, but the Hawks snuffed out the rally with back-to-back 3s by Tony Snell and Collins.

Hawks: Collins, who played only 13 minutes against the Cavaliers before leaving with a possible concussion, was cleared to play after undergoing an evaluation shortly before tipoff. He had 14 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes. ... F Cam Reddish missed his second straight game with a sore right Achilles. ... In addition to breaking out the special court for HBCU Night, the Hawks also wore their black uniforms with "MLK" across the front of the jersey.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Return home Friday night to host the Indiana Pacers.

Hawks: Travel to Oklahoma City on Friday night to face the Thunder.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards (4) defends In the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) passes as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends In the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague (55) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce talks to his players on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks to his players on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reach for a jump ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) works against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) In the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore