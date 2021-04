Gallen 1-hit, 7-inning shutout, D-backs top Braves in opener

Bryse Wilson (1-1) allowed four hits, including both home runs, in four innings. Wilson dropped to 0-1 with a 9.18 ERA in six career daytime appearances.

The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead in the second when Josh VanMeter walked and Vogt hit third homer deep into the seats in right field.

Calhoun’s second homer went to right-center and put Arizona up 3-0 in the third. Arizona tacked on two runs run in the fifth against Grant Dayton. Pavin Smith tripled, Calhoun walked and Eduardo Escobar singled. VanMeter added an RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the first. ... Braves LHP Max Fried, placed on injured list April 14 with a right hamstring strain, threw a side session and is getting closer to his return.

NICE PLAY

Gallen was helped by a diving catch from center fielder Nick Heath in the fourth. Heath ran hard to his right and caught the ball as he was outstretched in the air.

WILD ARM

Wilson had two throwing errors in the second while attempting to pick off runners at first base. VanMeter advanced to third on the error, and Heath walked and advanced to second base on the second miscue.

ROSTER MOVES

The D-backs released RHP Anthony Swarzak, who was designated for assignment on April 18. ... The Braves made C William Contreras the club’s 27th man for the doubleheader. Arizona recalled RHP Riley Smith from the alternate training site to serve as its 27th man.

UP NEXT

LHP Madison Bumgarner pitches for the Diamondbacks and Drew Smyly goes for the Braves in the second game of the doubleheader. RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 3.91) will face Cubs RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 8.80) as Atlanta and Chicago begin a four-game series on Monday. RHP Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71) pitches for the Diamondbacks on Monday as the Arizona hosts San Diego to open a three-game series. The Padres’ starter has yet to be determined.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt swings for a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson in the second inning of the first baseball game of a double header, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Arizona Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt (21) celebrates with David Peralta (6) after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson in the second inning of the first baseball game of a double header, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., center, speaks with a trainer as manager Brian Snitker, left looks on after Acuna was hit by a pitch thrown by Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in the first inning of the first baseball game of a double header, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. is hit by a pitch thrown by Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in the first inning of the first baseball game of a double header, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot