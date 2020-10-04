X

Gallagher scores 2, Atlanta United tops D.C. United 4-0

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Gallagher scored a pair of goals and Atlanta United dominated from the outset in a 4-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Gallagher weaved his way around the keeper and scored from close range for a 3-0 lead at 65 minutes. He opened the scoring at four minutes when he redirected a pass and sent it past the keeper.

Atlanta's (5-8-2) Brooks Lennon scored when he took a ball from a D.C. United (2-8-5) defender made a poor clearing try off a header near the center of the field. Lennon's wide-open, left-footed shot easily beat the keeper as he dove to the right at the 41st minute.

Adam Jahn scored on a header at the 70th minute.

