Gainesville mayor will seek city council seat instead

Conveniently, the incumbent in the city council seat that Dunagan is seeking announced he would run for mayor when Dunagan announced he was stepping down.

Dunagan was appointed mayor by his fellow council members in January 2012 before becoming Gainesville's first elected mayor in 2013. He was then re-elected in 2017.

Dunagan said he plans to focus on the city’s increasing traffic problems and continuing to strengthen relationships with Hall County officials as the city continues to expand.

“I’ll still be involved in the projects as we move forward, and traffic is a problem that is going to continue to be a problem down the line,” he said. “We’re still growing and moving in the right direction, but we want to make sure that Gainesville is growing smart.”