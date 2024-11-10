Gabalis, Britten lead Tarleton State to 38-21 victory over West Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw two touchdown passes, Kayvon Britten had two short touchdown runs, and Tarleton State defeated West Georgia 38-21 on Saturday in a matchup of first versus last in the United Athletic Conference.

Bam Smith opened the scoring for the Texans (8-2, 5-1) with a 20-yard scoop-and-score on the third play of the game.

After West Georgia (3-7, 0-7) tied it on Dylan Gary's 16-yard touchdown reception from Quincy Casey late in the first quarter, Britten put Tarleton State up 21-7 with his TD runs of 4 yards and 1 yard.