Georgia News

Gabalis, Britten lead Tarleton State to 38-21 victory over West Georgia

Victor Gabalis threw two touchdown passes, Kayvon Britten had two short touchdown runs, and Tarleton State defeated West Georgia 38-21 in a matchup of first versus last in the United Athletic Conference
3 minutes ago

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw two touchdown passes, Kayvon Britten had two short touchdown runs, and Tarleton State defeated West Georgia 38-21 on Saturday in a matchup of first versus last in the United Athletic Conference.

Bam Smith opened the scoring for the Texans (8-2, 5-1) with a 20-yard scoop-and-score on the third play of the game.

After West Georgia (3-7, 0-7) tied it on Dylan Gary's 16-yard touchdown reception from Quincy Casey late in the first quarter, Britten put Tarleton State up 21-7 with his TD runs of 4 yards and 1 yard.

The Wolves stayed closed with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Davin Wydner to T.J. Lockley.

Gabalis threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper to make it 28-14 in the third, but the Texans still led only 31-21 before Gabalis connected with Cody Jackson from 17 yards out to make it 38-21 midway through the fourth.

Gabalis completed 20 of 28 passes for 242 yards. Cooper caught five for 117 yards.

Wydner was 17-for-32 passing for 174 yards with the two TDs and two interceptions. Casey was 3-for-6 for 37 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jeremiah Ferdilus

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

Jenn Finch

How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 12
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia commit Elijah Griffin’s ‘unmatched’ effort leads top performers in Week 12
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Milton, Carrollton, Buford inch up in national high school football rankings
The Latest
Bernhard Langer shoots age again in bid to extend Champions winning streak to 18 years.27m ago
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison died Saturday at age 86, his family said47m ago
Saturday's Scores1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose