Ga. Tech visits UAB

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 69 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Quan Jackson has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over his last five games. He's also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: UAB's Jalen Benjamin has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 43.8 percent of them, and is 9 for 21 over his last three games.