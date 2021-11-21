Ga. Tech squares off against CSU

STEPPING UP: The prolific Michael Devoe has averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Yellow Jackets. Complementing Devoe is Jordan Usher, who is producing 15.5 points and eight rebounds per game. The Buccaneers are led by Kalib Clinton, who is averaging 11.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Devoe has directly created 45 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 18 assists in those games.