Ga. Tech puts streak on line vs No. 23 Wisconsin

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe has averaged 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Jordan Usher has put up 15.8 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Badgers, Johnny Davis has averaged 16.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 13.3 points and five rebounds.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 91.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.5 points while giving up 61.8.