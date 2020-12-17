Ga. Tech plays host to FAMU

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Yellow Jackets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rattlers. Georgia Tech has 44 assists on 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its past three games while Florida A&M has assists on 33 of 75 field goals (44 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech is ranked first in the ACC with an average of 76.8 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com