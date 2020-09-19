X

Ga Tech missing top runner, defensive lineman vs No. 14 UCF

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Central Florida linebacker Eriq Gilyard rushes the Stanford line during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla. Georgia Tech hosts Central Florida on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Credit: John Raoux

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech did not have its leading runner and a top defensive player for Saturday's game against No. 14 Central Florida.

Shortly before kickoff, the Yellow Jackets announced that running back Jordan Mason and defensive lineman Curtis Ryans were among six players unavailable for the game. The school did not give a reason for their absence.

Mason led Georgia Tech with 899 yards rushing last season. He had 55 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening 16-13 victory at Florida State.

Ryans had two sacks and two forced fumbles against the Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets also were without two other potential defensive starters, cornerback Tre Swilling and defensive end Antonneous Clayton, both of whom missed their second straight game with apparent injuries.

Also out for Georgia Tech: tight ends Dylan Leonard and Dylan Deveney. Like Mason and Ryans, both had been expected to play but were ruled out for undisclosed reasons.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Collins said his field goal unit normally runs eight live repetitions twice a week at practice, but he shortened those drills in a nod to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Credit: Wilfredo Lee

