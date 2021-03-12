Ga. Tech meets Virginia in ACC semis

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the team's last five games.SOLID SAM: Sam Hauser has connected on 43.4 percent of the 143 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 40 over the last five games. He's also made 88.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 16-3 when scoring at least 68.