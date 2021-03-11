Ga. Tech meets Miami in ACC quarters

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 15-3 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Yellow Jackets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hurricanes. Georgia Tech has 56 assists on 91 field goals (61.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Miami has assists on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TECH: Georgia Tech has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.2 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all ACC teams. That figure has climbed to 22.8 during the team's six-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com