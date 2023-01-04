BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: EF0 tornado confirmed in Coweta County
Ga Tech coach Key says 2 assistant coaches leaving program

Georgia News
32 minutes ago
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key is making a couple of more changes to his staff

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key is making a couple of more changes to his staff, announcing Wednesday that a pair of defensive assistants are leaving the program.

David Turner, an assistant head coach and defensive run game coordinator, and defensive line coach Larry Knight will not be retained, Key said in a brief statement.

Turner is a 36-year coaching veteran of numerous Power Five schools who was added to the Georgia Tech staff by former coach Geoff Collins before the 2022 season.

Knight previously coached under Collins at Temple and followed him to Atlanta after he was hired as the Yellow Jackets coach ahead of the 2019 season.

Collins was fired after a 1-3 start to his fourth season, with Key taking over as the interim head coach. After the Yellow Jackets went 4-4 the rest of the way, Key got the full-time job.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

