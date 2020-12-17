X

Ga. State squares off against Carver College

Georgia News | 22 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College

Carver College vs. Georgia State (4-1)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Georgia State is coming off an 88-81 home win over Mercer in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia State's Eliel Nsoseme, Kane Williams and Corey Allen have collectively scored 48 percent of all Panthers points this season.SOLID SCOTT: Bryson Scott has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State went 5-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers scored 76.8 points per contest across those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.