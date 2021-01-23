Ga. State seeks revenge on App State

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have combined to score 36 percent of Appalachian State's points this season and 48 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Georgia State, Eliel Nsoseme, Corey Allen and Kane Williams have collectively scored 44 percent of the team's points this season.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 73.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 61.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Adrian Delph has connected on 40.2 percent of the 97 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over his last three games. He's also made 96.3 percent of his foul shots this season.