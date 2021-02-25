Ga. State, S. Alabama put streaks on line

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to score 54 percent of South Alabama's points this season and 57 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Georgia State, Corey Allen, Eliel Nsoseme and Kane Williams have combined to score 47 percent of the team's points this year, including 57 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Roberts has connected on 37.6 percent of the 85 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: South Alabama has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 62.3.