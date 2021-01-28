Ga. State looks to extend streak vs S. Alabama

CREATING OFFENSE: Flowers has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last five games. Flowers has 43 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Alabama has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61 points and allowing 74.3 points during those contests. Georgia State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 91.6 points while giving up 64.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Georgia State has an assist on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three games while South Alabama has assists on 23 of 74 field goals (31.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 83.1 points per game.

