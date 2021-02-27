Ga. State looks for road win vs S. Alabama

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 13-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Panthers are 0-5 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has 39 assists on 70 field goals (55.7 percent) over its past three contests while Georgia State has assists on 56 of 82 field goals (68.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama has made 9.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Sun Belt teams. The Jaguars have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

