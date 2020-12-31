Ga. State, CCU start Sun Belt play

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 43 of 94 field goals (45.7 percent) across its past three games while Georgia State has assists on 71 of 114 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Georgia State and Coastal Carolina are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to scoring. The Panthers are ranked sixth in Division I with 93.6 points per game while the Chanticleers are second at 96.1 per game.

