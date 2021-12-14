Ga Southern women beat Carver by 118, 2nd-largest DI margin

The Eagles scored the opening 19 points and used a 33-0 second quarter for a 60-5 lead at halftime. The Cougars were 2 of 25 from the field in the first half. Georgia Southern had runs of 19-0 and 18-0 in the third quarter, and held its largest lead at the final buzzer.

Taya Gibson had 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Daeja Holmes added 12 points, nine assists and seven steals for Georgia Southern (8-2). The Eagles scored 78 points off of 49 Carver turnovers. Georgia Southern's 28 steals tied a school record set in the 1979-80 season.

Taiyee Treasure scored nine points to lead Carver. Tishana Key, the only starter to score, added four points and Fatima Bakayoko added two. The Cougars were 6-of-49 shooting (12.2%) while Georgia Southern went 53-for-88 (60.2%).

