Ga. Southern seeks revenge on Ga. State

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia State's Eliel Nsoseme, Corey Allen and Kane Williams have collectively scored 46 percent of all Panthers points this season, although that figure has decreased to 34 percent over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Zack Bryant has connected on 34.8 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He's also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Southern is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 61.