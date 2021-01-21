Ga. Southern, S. Alabama meet in conference play

CREATING OFFENSE: Flowers has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia Southern is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Eagles are 3-6 when opponents score more than 65.

COLD SPELL: Georgia Southern has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Eagles have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

