Ga. Southern plays Wofford

SQUAD LEADERS: Andrei Savrasov is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles. Kamari Brown is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 9.3 points and five rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by B.J. Mack, who is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MACK: Mack has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Georgia Southern's Brown has attempted 11 3-pointers and connected on 63.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 11 over his last three games.