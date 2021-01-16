Ga. Southern looks to extend streak vs Troy

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgia Southern is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 65 or fewer points, and 3-6 when opponents exceed 65 points. Troy is 5-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 1-6 on the year when teams score any more than 64.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Trojans. Georgia Southern has an assist on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Troy has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Eagles have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

___

___

