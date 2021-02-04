Ga. Southern looks to extend streak vs Troy

STREAK STATS: Troy has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 57.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Troy has 41 assists on 77 field goals (53.2 percent) over its past three games while Georgia Southern has assists on 29 of 61 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles 16th among Division I teams. Troy has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Trojans 290th, nationally).

