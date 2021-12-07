ajc logo
Ga. Southern faces Carver College

17 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College

Carver College vs. Georgia Southern (4-3)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Georgia Southern lost 59-51 to Morehead State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Elijah McCadden has averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Eagles, while Andrei Savrasov has recorded 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 48.9 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These programs faced each other twice during the 2020-21 campaign, with Georgia Southern sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Eagles put up 71 points per matchup in those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

