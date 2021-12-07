Ga. Southern faces Carver College

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Elijah McCadden has averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Eagles, while Andrei Savrasov has recorded 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 48.9 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These programs faced each other twice during the 2020-21 campaign, with Georgia Southern sweeping the season series.