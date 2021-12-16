ajc logo
Ga. Southern battles Covenant

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles are set to battle the Scots of NAIA school Covenant

Covenant vs. Georgia Southern (6-4)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles are set to battle the Scots of NAIA member Covenant. Georgia Southern is coming off a 69-66 win over Campbell in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Elijah McCadden has averaged 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is also a big contributor, with 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.JUMP SHOTS FOR JONES: Covenant's Myles Jones has attempted five 3-pointers this season, hitting 40 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 2-3 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Eagles put up 71 points per contest across those five games.

