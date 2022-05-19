GA Lottery

ajc logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

Cash 3 Night

4-2-4

(four, two, four)

Cash 4 Evening

8-1-4-2

(eight, one, four, two)

Cash 4 Midday

9-6-8-6

(nine, six, eight, six)

Cash 4 Night

7-5-1-2

(seven, five, one, two)

Cash4Life

41-47-51-58-60, Cash Ball: 3

(forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

11-15-28-32-42

(eleven, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $358,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-7-9-8-4

(eight, seven, nine, eight, four)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-8-3-5-3

(seven, eight, three, five, three)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

04-13-22-29-40-44

(four, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty, forty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 117,000,000

