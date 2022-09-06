ajc logo
X

GA Lottery

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

8-4-7

(eight, four, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

Cash 3 Night

1-9-2

(one, nine, two)

Cash 4 Evening

9-0-0-8

(nine, zero, zero, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

3-1-3-4

(three, one, three, four)

Cash 4 Night

6-7-9-7

(six, seven, nine, seven)

Cash4Life

01-13-17-57-60, Cash Ball: 4

(one, thirteen, seventeen, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

Fantasy 5

05-14-27-28-40

(five, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-1-1-8-1

(two, one, one, eight, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-4-5-6-8

(three, four, five, six, eight)

Mega Millions

06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

(six, seventeen, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Editors' Picks
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux11h ago
Braves are tied for first place after outlasting the A’s
2h ago
WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer
14h ago
Video shows fake Trump elector aided copying of Georgia election data
19h ago
Video shows fake Trump elector aided copying of Georgia election data
19h ago
14-year-old boy shot to death in Clarkston; 2nd teen charged
10h ago
The Latest
Braves take on the Athletics after Grissom's 4-hit game
43m ago
AP Top 25 Reality Check: UF vaults in; Georgia changes minds
2h ago
SEC teams get more chances for September statements
2h ago
Featured
Volunteers with Rome GA Cares loaded water onto trucks headed to Summerville, GA following heavy flooding in the area. (Courtesy of Rome GA Cares)

Credit: Rome GA Cares

Rome non-profit sends flood supplies, volunteers to Chattooga County
16h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
20h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top