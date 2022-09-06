GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
1-9-2
(one, nine, two)
9-0-0-8
(nine, zero, zero, eight)
3-1-3-4
(three, one, three, four)
6-7-9-7
(six, seven, nine, seven)
01-13-17-57-60, Cash Ball: 4
(one, thirteen, seventeen, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
05-14-27-28-40
(five, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
2-1-1-8-1
(two, one, one, eight, one)
3-4-5-6-8
(three, four, five, six, eight)
06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4
(six, seventeen, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Editors' Picks
The Latest