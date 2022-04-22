GA Lottery

ajc logo
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

6-2-7

(six, two, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

2-0-4

(two, zero, four)

Cash 3 Night

7-7-0

(seven, seven, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

3-4-0-6

(three, four, zero, six)

Cash 4 Midday

9-5-3-6

(nine, five, three, six)

Cash 4 Night

3-8-8-1

(three, eight, eight, one)

Cash4Life

14-23-24-26-39, Cash Ball: 1

(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

06-26-35-36-42

(six, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-0-2-6-5

(three, zero, two, six, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-0-3-6-1

(four, zero, three, six, one)

Mega Millions

07-28-29-58-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

