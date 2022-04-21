GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-9-9
(one, nine, nine)
0-9-8
(zero, nine, eight)
0-2-4
(zero, two, four)
0-1-9-4
(zero, one, nine, four)
0-9-4-0
(zero, nine, four, zero)
4-1-8-1
(four, one, eight, one)
10-11-22-25-29, Cash Ball: 3
(ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
03-10-34-37-38
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $261,000
1-7-6-2-0
(one, seven, six, two, zero)
5-6-2-1-3
(five, six, two, one, three)
02-08-13-24-31-44
(two, eight, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Estimated jackpot: $400 million
