ajc logo
X

GA Lottery

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

Cash 3 Night

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

Cash 4 Evening

0-1-9-4

(zero, one, nine, four)

Cash 4 Midday

0-9-4-0

(zero, nine, four, zero)

Cash 4 Night

4-1-8-1

(four, one, eight, one)

Cash4Life

10-11-22-25-29, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

03-10-34-37-38

(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $261,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-7-6-2-0

(one, seven, six, two, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-6-2-1-3

(five, six, two, one, three)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

02-08-13-24-31-44

(two, eight, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

Editors' Picks
A small plane crashed near the General Mills factory in Covington on Thursday evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington7h ago
Several children lived in this Loganville home that was set ablaze by one of the siblings Sunday morning, according to police. A 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire
9h ago
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process
13h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
13h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
13h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
12h ago
The Latest
Marlins aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Braves
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4h ago
Featured
Christian Eppinger, 22, who is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer, was granted bond earlier this week. A hearing was held Thursday night to reconsider that bond.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton judge raises bond for suspect accused of shooting officer
7h ago
Stacey Abrams to deliver Spelman College’s commencement address
12h ago
13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top